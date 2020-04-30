Laurel Park, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officials with the U.S.G.S. say shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday morning, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake was registered near Laurel Park, NC.
Officials say the epicenter of the quake was about two miles southwest of Laurel Park and 3.8 miles west, southwest of Hendersonville, NC.
The quake occurred at 12:57 a.m. and according to the U.S.G.S event page, occurred at a depth of 5.8 miles below the surface.
At this time, no one is reporting to the U.S.G.S that they felt the quake.
The event page can be viewed by clicking here.
