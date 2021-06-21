GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The 2021 Hemmings Motor News Great Race announced that the route for their vintage car endurance rally will end on Main Street in Greenville, SC, on June 27, 2021.
The race will feature vintage cars from 1974 or earlier. The race route takes drivers through some of the oldest driving roads in the United States, according to officials.
Officials say that the 2021 Great Race route covers 2,300 miles and goes through Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Kentucky, West Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina.
Upon the finish of the race, the cars will be parked on Main Street. The event will be free to the public, and the cars will be around for viewing for several hours, according to officials.
For those interested in participating in the event, it will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency on Main Street in Greenville, SC.
The Great Race began 38 years ago and based its name on the 1965 movie, "The Great Race." Each vehicle has a driver and a navigator that work together throughout the race. Teams are given instructions each day that tell them every move to make. They are scored at secret checkpoints along the way based on their arrival times. The race draws teams from Japan, England, Australia, Canada and the United States that compete for prize money. More than $150,000 in prize money awarded to the top finishers in each class.
To learn more about the event, please visit The Great Race.
