Fountain Inn, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday, the Greenville Area Development Corporation announced the creation of a new Class A Business Park in Fountain Inn during their virtual 2020 annual meeting.
The Fox Hill Business Park will be Greenville County's first major Class A business and industrial park in nearly 20 years.
On hand for the virtual announcement were Lt. Governor Pamela Evette, U.S. Senators Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham, U.S. Representative William Timmons, and South Carolina Commerce Secretary Bobby Hitt.
GADC officials say the new park will be located on 172 acres in the City of Fountain Inn. The land was pieced together from multiple parcels of family-owned land.
"Fox Hill Business Park features immediate access to I-385, I-85, the Inland Port, and Greenville Spartanburg International Airport, is a short drive to the Port of Charleston, and offers easy access to the booming Southeast’s hubs of industry and commerce," said GADC President and CEO Mark Farris.
Officials say The Sudler Companies, a veteran-owned and operated and family development firm based in New Jersey will oversee the project. Farris said the company was chosen as the optimal partner to develop the project because they've been a highly respected leader in American real estate development for more than a century.
Brian Sudler, Principal with The Sudler Companies said, “Our company’s commitment to Greenville County is that we will produce a state-of-the-art, high-quality park that will be an addition to the Greenville and Fountain Inn communities which all county residents will be proud of and which prospective domestic and international companies will be proud to call home.”
Fox Hill's first building will be a 206,410 square foot industrial building with office space, trailer storage and shipping docks. In total, the business park will offer 2.5 million square feet of industrial and distribution space in the heart of Greenville County.
“Fountain Inn is excited to welcome its newest resident, Fox Hill Business Park, to its growing business family,” added Fountain Inn Mayor George Patrick McLeer, Jr. “Fox Hill will most certainly play a large role in not only our region's economy, but also in our own community's identity," Mayor McLeer said.
