SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Some area cities will not be having parades during the 2020 holiday season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
So far, Asheville and Spartanburg's parades have been canceled.
SPARTANBURG
The Spartanburg Jaycees, the organization that puts on the annual Christmas parade, released this statement on the decision to cancel:
It is with great sadness that we announce the cancellation of the 2020 Spartanburg Jaycees Christmas Parade. Unfortunately we are not currently able to obtain the necessary event permit due to local COVID-19 safety regulations. We will be looking forward to returning our "Festival of Lights" to the streets of Downtown Spartanburg in December 2021.
One of the many projects that the Christmas Parade helps the Spartanburg Jaycees to fund is our Annual Christmas Shopping Spree. In partnership with The Salvation Army Spartanburg and Target Spartanburg, the Jaycees take underprivileged children from the local community on a $100 shopping spree during which they can select their own Christmas presents (and usually a little something for their family members). This event really warms the hearts and lifts the spirits of these kids, but it also profoundly touches our members who volunteer their time to help make a difference in these children's lives.Even though we cannot host the annual Christmas Parade this year, we can't bear the thought of missing our Shopping Spree... so we need YOUR help! Individuals and businesses can sponsor a child (or ten!) to help us make this event a reality. Sponsors will receive recognition on our website and social media.
Obviously 2020 has presented all of us with new challenges, and facing great uncertainty has been stressful for everyone. Help bring Christmas magic to the life of a child in your community!
The City of Spartanburg also announced that the annual Dickens of a Christmas celebration throughout downtown is canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. However, ice skating at Skating on the Square will still be offered. Details on that event will be forthcoming.
ASHEVILLE
The Asheville Downtown Association, the organization that organizes that city's annual holiday parade, said the parade is canceled but other holiday events are still being planned.
Below is the full statement:
The decision to cancel the parade was based on North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper’s September 30th announcement moving North Carolina into Phase 3. Phase 3 continues to limit outdoor gatherings to 50 people and provides capacity limits for outdoor spaces. The uncertainty of COVID-19 conditions and public safety protocols in effect at the time of the parade drove the decision.
“There are thousands of people in the parade and as many as 20,000 have come to watch in previous years, so it’s just not responsible to move forward in the midst of a public health crisis,” said Meghan Rogers, executive director of the Asheville Downtown Association.
The Asheville Downtown Association took over production of the Asheville Holiday Parade in 2008. The parade first marched, danced and rolled through downtown Asheville in 1946, meaning 2020 would have marked the 74th annual parade. The parade is produced in partnership with the City of Asheville.
“The City of Asheville understands and is supportive of the Downtown Association's decision. While we all look forward to the return of normal activities, we understand that public health has to be the driving factor in these kinds of situations,” noted Sam Powers, community and economic development director for the City of Asheville.
The Asheville Downtown Association is planning to host free photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus on Saturday, November 21 at Rabbit Rabbit in downtown Asheville. Families will register for a time slot to maintain social distancing, and children and families will also remain distanced from Santa and Mrs. Claus for photos.
The Asheville Downtown Association will also continue to host its annual Downtown Holiday Windows Contest. More information on both of the above opportunities to come.
