ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Nearly 40 shell casings and bullet fragments from four different caliber guns were found on Brooklyn Road in South Asheville, according to Asheville PD.
The department said officers went to Brooklyn Road after calls were made for gunshots at 11 p.m. on Tuesday. Upon arrival, thirty-six shell casings and two bullet fragments were found from the different guns. Two vehicles were damaged by bullets and fortunately, no one was injured.
Detectives with the department are asking for anyone with information to contact Asheville PD at 828-252-1110.
MORE NEWS: Silver alert canceled in Gastonia for missing woman with dementia, police say
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.