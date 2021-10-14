PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Two people have been arrested following a police chase in Pickens County, according to the Pickens Police Department.
Pickens officers said they tried to pull a car over that was driving recklessly in the Secona Road area when the driver took off.
The department said after the chase that lasted for miles, the driver ran off the right side of the road, got out of his car and took off on foot. He was then chased by officers through kudzu and arrested.
Police said the man and woman in the car were both arrested for having methamphetamine. The driver was additionally charged with driving under suspension and failure to stop for blue lights.
