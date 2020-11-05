SWAIN COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Swain County Sheriff's Office said Thursday the two suspects charged with murder in the death of Lenore Dawn Morris have been transported back to Swain County.
Morris, 60, was killed at a home on Deep Gap Road on August 14.
The two suspects were arrested in Flowood, Mississippi on August 20. Police there said the suspects were found asleep in a Blue Ford Explorer with a Georgia license plate. Police later learned that the SUV had been stolen from Swain County in connection with the homcide.
Deputies in Swain County said the suspects made their first court appearance in North Carolina on Thursday.
PREVIOUSLY - Deputies release name of woman killed in Swain County, say they are searching for 2 people who had been staying with her
