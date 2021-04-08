ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say three adults and two children have been killed in a South Carolina shooting Wednesday evening and the shooter is on the run. The York County coroner's office says 70-year-old Dr. Robert Lesslie and his wife 69-year-old Barbara Lesslie were pronounced dead at the scene along with their grandchildren 9-year-old Adah Lesslie and 5-year-old Noah Lesslie. A fifth victim, 38-year-old James Lewis was found dead outside the home. The county sheriff's office says the suspect could be armed and dangerous. The investigation is ongoing.
