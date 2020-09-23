Click here for updates on this story
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) -- The Red Cross and local churches are helping more than 90 people find places to stay after fires in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.
At about 7:36 a.m. Tuesday, crews were on scene of a fire at 717 Oak St., according to WSFD.
The fire was under control by 8:44 p.m.
No one was hurt, but the fire department says that 65 people were displaced from the damaged building. Several local churches are lending a hand.
The fire, which was caused by a faulty bathroom exhaust fan, caused about $20,000 in damages.
Hours later, at about 2:51 a.m. Wednesday, the WSFD shared video on Twitter of the fire on the 300 block of Motor Road.
By 5 a.m., crews say the fire was under control.
No one was injured, but another 27 people were displaced.
The Red Cross is now offering help.
