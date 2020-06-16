CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Former Clemson All-Americans C.J. Spiller and Donnell Woolford are both on the national ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame, the university said Tuesday following the National Football Foundation's release of the ballot for its 2021 class.
Clemson said this is the first time the football program has had two former players on the national ballot. The university said there are 78 players and seven coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision on the national ballot that will be voted on by the members of the National Football Foundation through July 7.
The official 2021 Hall of Fame class will be announced in early 2021. Those selected will be honored during the 2021 at their respective schools and will be formally inducted in New York City on Dec. 7, 2021.
Spiller played for the Tigers from 2006-09, finished sixth in the voting for the Heisman Trophy as a senior in 2009 when he was named the ACC Player of the Year and was a unanimous first-team All-American. That season, Spiller scored 21 touchdowns and became the first player in ACC history to gain 1,000 yards rushing and 500 yards receiving in the same season. He still has greater than 1,700 more all-purpose running yards than any player in ACC history, the school said in a news release.
In the spring of 2010, Spiller was the ninth overall selection in the NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills. He went on to play eight years in the NFL and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2012.
Spiller will also be inducted into the Clemson Athletic Hall of Fame this fall and will be inducted into the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame in the spring of 2021.
Woolford played for the Tigers from 1985-88 and helped Danny Ford’s program to three ACC Championships and three top 20 seasons. The defensive back from Fayetteville, N.C. was named a first-team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association in 1987, then was a consensus first-team All-American in 1988, the university said.
Woolford was also a first-round draft choice of the 1989 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears. Woolford played nine years and 126 games in the NFL for the Bears, Steelers and Panthers and was named to the Pro Bowl in 1993.
Clemson currently has four former coaches and three former players in the College Football Hall of Fame. The coaches are John Heisman, Jess Neely, Frank Howard and Danny Ford. Players are Banks McFadden, Jeff Davis and Terry Kinard.
MORE NEWS - The Gatlinburg SkyBridge was shut down after a tourist cracked the glass doing a baseball slide
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.