COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Two State Representatives from Greenville County were on the list of lawmakers who introduced a joint resolution Tuesday calling for schools in South Carolina to make full-time, face-to-face learning an option for parents.
The joint resolution calls for the state:
“TO PROVIDE FULL FACE-TO-FACE INSTRUCTION MUST BE MADE AVAILABLE AS AN OPTION IN ALL PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICTS FOR THE DURATION OF THE PERIOD THAT THE GOVERNOR ISSUES EXECUTIVE ORDERS EXERCISING EMERGENCY POWERS CONCERNING COVID-19, SARS, OR BOTH, AND TO PROVIDE ALL EMPLOYEES OF SUCH DISTRICTS MUST BE CONSIDERED ESSENTIAL WORKERS DURING THIS PERIOD.”
Rep. Bobby Cox, one of the co-authors of the resolution, posted this about it on Facebook:
“Today I introduced a joint resolution that would mandate all public K-12 schools in South Carolina offer a five day in person instruction option during a time of a state of emergency.
This is desperately needed for our working families and students. Virtual option would still be available for those not comfortable with in person but we have to give parents the option to get kids back in the classroom.
Thank you to all the parents and teachers I’ve heard from and for the legislators who have supported this. Time is short to get this passed. Contact the legislature to let them know you support this.”
The resolution was introduced on Tuesday and referred to Committee on Education and Public Works.
