Jarvis Robertson has the story.

PELZER, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Two people were hurt after a camper exploded and caught fire in Pelzer.

According to Anderson County Fire dispatch, Wren and West Pelzer Fire department responded to the scene. Dispatch says the explosion happened on Roger Drive. 

The two people were taken to the hospital for treatment.

We have crews headed to the scene. We will update this article when we learn more. 

