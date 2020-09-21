HONEA PATH, SC (FOX Carolina) - Two people were hurt when a small plane crashed in Abbeville County Monday evening, according to the pilot's daughter.
Emergency dispatchers said the crash was reported near Brock Circle in the Honea Path area.
The daughter said she talked to her father, Pat Tafta of Donalds, after the crash. Tafta told her he believes a cylinder flew off the single engine Stearman open cockpit biplane he was flying and the engine lost power.
The plane went down and crashed into the woods.
Tafta believes be suffered a broken nose and a cut that may require some stitches.
The daughter said Tafta was flying with a passenger, a person she did not know, who Tafta believes suffered a broken ankle.
"Both are going to be okay," she said.
Fire Marshal Tim Williams said the crash happened around 7:30 p.m.
Williams confirmed 2 people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Williams said there was also a small fuel leak from the crash. Anderson County HAZMAT was called in to help contain that fuel leak.
Williams said the plane took off from a grass landing strip just down the highway in Honea Path.
The FAA will investigate the crash.
