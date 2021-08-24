CANTON, NC (FOX Carolina)- The North Carolina Department of Labor confirmed that two employees were injured in what was described as a flash fire at Evergreen Packaging.
The department confirmed that it is investigating the incident that hospitalized both of the victims.
According to officials, the fire occurred on Wednesday, August 18.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
