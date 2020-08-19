Duncan, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a crash that has the northbound lanes of I-85 blocked.
According to troopers, the crash happened around 8:11 a.m. near the 62 mile marker on the northbound side of I-85. That's right around the Highway 290, Duncan exit.
Just before 11 a.m., two lanes of traffic reopened in the northbound lanes after all lanes were shut down for nearly three hours.
Troopers say three tractor trailers and a vehicle pulling a utility trailer collided in the crash. Debris was strewn all over the roadway and troopers are urging people to take an alternate route as cleanup could take several hours.
Highway patrol says there were injuries involved, but all appear to be minor at this time.
We'll update as the roadway reopens.
More news: Asheville Police say they're seeing an increase of male victims in Sextortion scams
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.