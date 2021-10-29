This photo provided by Columbia Police Dept., shows from left, Travon Wilson and Kwatez Carter. Police have charged two men with murder in the death of a 7-year-old boy shot in his Columbia home 18 months ago. Investigators say 24-year-old Travon Wilson and 21-year-old Kwatez Carter both face murder and additional charges. Wilson was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 night and Carter is in jail on other charges. (Columbia Police Dept. via AP)