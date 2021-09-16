MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - Two men were arrested with multiple drug charges after law enforcement searched their home, according to the McDowell County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Sheriff's Office, detectives, Marion Police Department and Agents with the NC State Bureau of Investigations served a search warrant to the Mae Drive address.
They say the search concluded with 165 grams of methamphetamine, 3.5 grams of heroin, cash, firearms, and drug paraphernalia.
According to the Sheriff's Office, 55-year-old Charles Brown was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, PWIMSD methamphetamine, PWIMSD heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin and maintaining a dwelling to keep a controlled substance.
Deputies also say 26-year-old Cody Brown was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, PWIMSD methamphetamine, PWIMSD heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin and maintaining a dwelling to keep a controlled substance.
