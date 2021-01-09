Capitol Breach Speaker's Office

This undated photo provided by the Washington County, Arl., Sheriff's Office shows Arkansas resident Richard Barnett, who was taken into custody Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, and is being held in the county jail after he was charged by federal prosecutors with three counts for storming the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in Washington. Barnett was in a viral photo where he could be seen inside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office. (Washington County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Capitol Breach Arrests

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol in Washington. An Arizona man seen in photos and video of the mob wearing a fur hat with horns was also charged Saturday in Wednesday's chaos. Jacob Anthony Chansley, who also goes by the name Jake Angeli, was taken into custody Saturday, Jan. 9. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

(AP)-A man who wore a horned, fur hat when he allegedly joined a mob of President Donald Trump's supporters in storming the nation's Capitol is among the latest people charged in Wednesday's mayhem that left five people dead. Jacob Anthony Chansley of Arizona was taken into custody Saturday and charged with counts that include violent entry. A Florida man allegedly photographed grinning as he carried away House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern was also charged Saturday after his Friday arrest on a federal warrant. Thirty-six-year-old Adam Johnson of Parrish, Florida, is charged with theft, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

