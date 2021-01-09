(AP)-A man who wore a horned, fur hat when he allegedly joined a mob of President Donald Trump's supporters in storming the nation's Capitol is among the latest people charged in Wednesday's mayhem that left five people dead. Jacob Anthony Chansley of Arizona was taken into custody Saturday and charged with counts that include violent entry. A Florida man allegedly photographed grinning as he carried away House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern was also charged Saturday after his Friday arrest on a federal warrant. Thirty-six-year-old Adam Johnson of Parrish, Florida, is charged with theft, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
