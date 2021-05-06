RALEIGH, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - Roseman Fire Rescue said two missing hikers have been found after an overnight search and rescue at a North Carolina state park.
According to fire rescue, at around 9 p.m., a call came in from the Wilds Christian Camp near Brevard for missing hikers at Gorge's State Park.
Lake Towaway Fire Rescue said Rosman Fire Rescue and Transylvania County Rescue Squad assisted with this search and rescue.
At approximately 1:45 a.m., Roseman Fire Rescue said the hikers were safely rescued.
MORE NEWS: Family shares story after Greenville woman diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease at 52-years-old
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.