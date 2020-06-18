GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Two more Greenville restaurants announced via Facebook that they will close temporarily for deep cleaning and coronavirus testing after positive cases of the virus were confirmed in connection with the businesses.
Meanwhile, DHEC said their Food Safety Program and epidemiologists are finalizing new guidelines for restaurants impacted by COVID-19.
Urban Wren, a restaurant in West Greenville, said they were suspending all dining and carryout service until further notice after an employee tested positive for the virus.
"An employee who was asymptomatic tested positive for the virus after the test was performed due to that person's recent contact with someone else," according to the Facebook post. The worker has not been on-shift since June 13.
Urban Wren said all other workers will be tested and quarantined if positive, and will not return to work until fully recovered.
A reopening date has not yet been announced.
Smiley's Acoustic Cafe posted Thursday afternoon that ti too was closing until further notice after someone who visited the establishment tested positive for the virus.
Smiley's announcement read as follows:
"It has come to our attention that someone that was in our establishment from this past weekend has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. For the safety of our guests and team effective immediately Smiley’s will be closed until further notice. Our entire team is being tested and we are having the restaurant professionally sanitized. While our team members feels healthy and we have had no positive tests at this point, it would be short-sighted to remain open if there were any chance that we could endanger the health our staff, musicians and guests. We appreciate your support during this time as we take proper precautions to reopen safely here at Smiley’s."
A reopen date has not been announced.
DHEC GUIDANCE FOR RESTAURANTS
DHEC said they reach out to restaurants with the steps to take once someone tests positive for the virus.
Click here to read that guidance.
Below is a statement from Laura with DHEC's S.C. State Emergency Response Team Joint Information Center:
Having a food worker test positive doesn't mean everyone in the facility was at risk for coming into contact with the virus. We provide the most current recommendations -- such as cleaning and disinfecting -- to the restaurant employer. While the restaurant wouldn't be required to shut down or close to perform the cleaning, many voluntarily do so temporarily.
It's important to remember that COVID-19 isn't a food-borne illness; it's mostly contracted by coming into close contact (closer than six feet) for an extended period of time (at least 10 minutes) with an individual infected with the virus.
This week, our Food Safety Program and epidemiologists are finalizing a new information sheet for restaurants that provides the recommended steps to take if and when an employee tests positive for COVID-19. While these recommendations are already available and provided to the restaurant community, this new information sheet will be a condensed, go-to document for restaurants to refer to as needed.
Because each situation can be different, DHEC continues to be available to assist restaurant owners and workers by addressing their specific questions and concerns and offering guidance that protects both employees and customers.
OTHER RESTAURANTS REOPEN
Jianna, an Italian restaurant in downtown Greenville, is back open after they announced on Facebook last week that they were closing temporarily as a precaution after a worker tested positive for COVID-19.
The restaurant closed on Friday and reopened on Wednesday for dinner service.
Below is Jiann's update posted Wednesday:
WE ARE OPEN TONIGHT GVL - starting at 5. We are excited to be opening but also very cautious and will be wearing masks. Our number one priority is to keep our guests safe & our team. Thank you for all of your support through these difficult times. Call to make reservations! We can’t wait to see you all. Cheers; it’s going to be a great Day Happy Wednesday!
The original post announcing the closure included this message:
"For the safety of our guests and team effective immediately Jianna will be closed until further notice. We appreciate your support during this time as we take proper precautions to reopen safely here at Jianna. Stay tuned for our opening date."
Tipsy Taco also posted on Facebook on June 8 that their Pelham Road and Greer locations had closed due to allow for deep cleaning of their restaurants. Those locations have since reopened.
