Westminster, SC (FOX Carolina) - Westminster Elementary and West-Oak Middle Schools will be closed today due to a water outage, officials say.
The Oconee County School District reports officials in Westminster say a water main that has broken won't be fixed until lunch time at the earliest.
Westminster Elementary school students who are car-riders may be picked up now. Buses will leave the school beginning at 9:30 a.m. to return bus-riders home.
Officials say West-Oak Middle School students will not report to school today. Any student that is already at school may be picked up now. Buses will leave the school at 10:00am to return bus-riders home.
