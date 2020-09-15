SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Overnight the Spartanburg Fire Department was called to a reported residential fire with entrapment.
The fire department says the fire was at a boarding house on North Dean Street in Spartanburg.
Firefighters say when they arrived on scene, heavy fire was showing through the roof and back side of the home. Crews immediately began attacking the fire on the backside of the house while firefighters went into the home searching the first and second floors for anyone inside.
“Fortunately nobody was inside at the time we arrived, however prior to our arrival two people had already jumped out the windows and they were transported by EMS with unknown injuries," Assistant Fire Chief Brad Hall said.
While battling the fire, North Dean Street at East Saint John Street was blocked.
Firefighters say the cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.
