Seneca, SC (FOX Carolina) - Two people have been transported to the hospital following a crash involving a Seneca Police Officer on Friday morning.
According to Seneca Police Chief, Casey Bowling, the accident happened around 7:29 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 123 and Highway 130.
Details of the crash were not released, but Chief Bowling says both the officer and the driver of the other vehicle have been transported to Prisma Hospital in Greenville.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Chief Bowling thanked both the Oconee County Sheriff's Office and the Seneca Fire Department for their assistance in responding to the crash.
We'll update as we learn more information.
More news: Residents across the Upstate report seeing SpaceX launch from Florida
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.