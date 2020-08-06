Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - A former Bob Jones University student is suing both Bob Jones University and Furman University after she says she was drugged and sexually assaulted then expelled from school.
In addition to both schools, an unidentified Furman football player, a Furman Police officer, and the Furman Police Department are named as defendants in the suit.
According to the lawsuit, the victim, referred to as Jane Roe, was invited by a football player to a party at Furman University in October of 2019.
The lawsuit alleges that after arriving Roe and her friend, Witness A, found a much smaller gathering than they were expecting. Besides themselves, the lawsuit alleges that seven members of the Furman Football team were present.
In the lawsuit, Roe says one of the players, identified as John Doe, gave her alcohol and marijuana which caused her to become noticeably impaired. A short time later, Doe took Roe, her witness and two other football players back to his apartment where he "continued to give the visibly intoxicated plaintiff alcohol" then "negligently and recklessly engaged in sexual intercourse with the plaintiff when a reasonable person would have known that the plaintiff was unable to consent," the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit goes on to state that Doe recorded part of the encounter and distributed it to multiple people without Roe's knowledge or consent.
Following the incident, Roe and Witness A contacted Furman Police who responded to Doe's apartment in reference to concerns they had been drugged and involved in a sexual interaction without consent.
While making their report to police, Roe and Witness A expressed concerns they could be expelled from Bob Jones University if they school learned they consumed alcohol that night.
The lawsuit says one of the officers contacted Bob Jones University and informed them that both Roe and Witness A were intoxicated on Furman's campus. The lawsuit goes on to say the officer then expressed disapproval both had consumed alcohol and noted his disappointment in their behavior as an alumnus of BJU.
The victim was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital but declined treatment at that time, only to return later in the day her attorney says. During that second visit, medical personnel performed a forensic exam on Roe.
The lawsuit says several hours after leaving the hospital, a meeting was scheduled with Roe, her mother and the Bob Jones' Dean of Women, Deneen Wilson, who informed Roe they were expelling her for consuming alcohol.
Roe's attorney alleges Bob Jones made the decision to expel her without investigating the allegations against her or conducting any type of fact finding investigation or holding any type of hearing.
The lawsuit is alleging negligence and recklessness and is requesting a jury trial for monetary damages.
We reached out to both Furman University, the Furman Police Department and Bob Jones University for comment on the lawsuit.
Furman University responded on behalf of themselves and their police department saying, “Sexual misconduct is antithetical to the values of our community. While we can’t speak to the specifics of this lawsuit or the investigation, we can say that the Furman University Police Department works closely with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Department and other law enforcement agencies to ensure that reports of sexual misconduct are thoroughly investigated.”
Bob Jones University declined to comment citing the ongoing litigation.
We'll update as more becomes available.
More news: Deadline extended to apply for free internet access for qualifying South Carolina students
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.