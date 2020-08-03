ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Education Lottery officials announced Monday that two convenience stores in Anderson County, separated by a 15-minute drive, sold top-prize winning lottery tickets.
An man made a lucky purchase at the Old Portman BP on Whitehall Rd. and won $125,000. Across town at the Shiva2018 LLC on E. Greenville St. a ticket worth $250,000 was sold.
Both winners chose to remain anonymous, but officials said the man who won $125K said it took a burden off his family.
The $125,000 winner claimed the last top prize in the $5 Doublin’ Dollars Double Play game at odds of 1 in 660,000. One top prize of $250,000 remains in the $10 Top Dollar game at odds of 1 in 1,000,000.
