GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Organizers tell us two events are scheduled to take place in the Upstate on Friday in recognition of Juneteenth.
Juneteenth is observed annually on June 19 to mark the day in in 1865 when the last enslaved African Americans in Texas were ordered to be set free.
Black Lives Matter is planning a Freedom Day celebration and march in Greenville at 3 p.m. Friday.
Organizers said the family-friendly event will feature music, artists, food, and games. The event will be held near the Peace Center at 300 S. Main Street.
A spokesperson for the city said the organizers have a permit for the event. Since it is not a city-hosted event, and therefore not at the liability of the city, the Juneteenth celebration will be permitted.
A march is scheduled to take place in Spartanburg Friday evening. People will begin to gather at the Bi-Lo on John B. White Sr. Boulevard at 5 p.m. and organizers said the group will begin marching at 6:30 p.m.
The march will end at Morgan Square.
