Taylors, SC (FOX Carolina) - Two Upstate teens hurt in a crash Monday night have now died as a result of their injuries, that's according to the Greenville County Coroner.
Deputy Coroner Kent Dill says 16-year-old Grant Harrelson died around 10:16 Wednesday night. 16-year-old Emma Calder died a few hours later at 1:10 a.m. Thursday morning. Both were students at Wade Hampton High School and were from Greenville.
Monday night, the two teens were in a car crash with a third teen while traveling on North Pleasantburg Drive headed toward Rutherford Road when the vehicle they were in lost control and overturned.
All three teens were taken to the hospital.
Tuesday night, members of Harrelson's church, Taylors First Baptist, hosted a prayer vigil for the teens injured in the crash.
We're told the third teen involved in the crash is still in the hospital at this time.
Related: Church holds prayer vigil for Upstate high school students hurt in crash
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.