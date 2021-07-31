ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a 2-year-old child is being transported to the hospital after being pulled from the water near Sadler Creek state park on Saturday.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies assisted firefighters and EMS during the incident.
The child was found awake but unresponsive, according to ACSO.
Anderson County dispatch confirmed that crews with the Williford Fire Department are working to get the child transported to the hospital via helicopter.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
