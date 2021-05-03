RIPPLEMEAD, VIRGINIA (FOX Carolina) - The Giles County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday that Noah Trout was found safe after an Amber Alert was issued earlier.
According to the earlier Amber Alert, on Sunday at approximately 12 p.m., 2-year-old Noah Gabriel Trout was abducted at Big Stony Creek Road in Ripplemead, Virginia. Noah is believed to be in extreme danger.
FBI Richmond said Noah was abducted by an unknown female from the nursery at Riverview Baptist Church.
Noah is described by officials as 2'9" and weighing 33 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a royal blue shirt with a houndstooth tie on it and an orange jacket.
Officials said the woman is possibly wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, black tennis shoes and a black beanie. She is also possibly driving a dark colored SUV or Van.
