BISHOPVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Twenty people were arrested and more than 100 pounds of contraband confiscated after an eight-month investigation into drone attacks at Lee Correctional Institution, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the investigation into the drone attacks discovered frequent nighttime assaults at the prison.
Deputies said the investigations began in May 2021, with eight arrests being made through August. The others were arrested in January of this year.
“Our main focus is to stop contraband from entering the institution, and especially prevent someone from getting injured in the process,” Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon said in a press release. “We formed this partnership years ago, working hand in hand with each other to keep the inmates and the public safe.”
Deputies seized the following contraband items:
- About 100 pounds of tobacco
- About 13 pounds of marijuana
- About 843 grams of methamphetamines
- About 114 grams of crack cocaine
- About 49 grams of cocaine
- 25 cellphones
- Two knives
- Three guns
- 12 drones
- $6,393 in cash
- Packages also included numerous charging cords, lighters, bottles of liquor, candy and clothing items.
They also found three abandoned drones containing five pounds of tobacco and 100 grams of meth in the woods near the prison fences.
The following people were arrested:
- Morrell Godbolt of Marion for contraband and criminal conspiracy
- Anthony Bullard of Sumter for contraband and criminal conspiracy
- Buddy Berry Jr. of Greenville for contraband and criminal conspiracy
- Hezekiah Brown of Marion for contraband and criminal conspiracy
- Divine Scott of Sumter for contraband, criminal conspiracy and failure to stop for a blue light.
- Cherish Lightner of Columbia for trafficking in methamphetamines, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, trafficking in cocaine, trafficking cocaine base, contraband and failure to stop for a blue light.
- Christopher Lovely of Sumter for contraband, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, trafficking in methamphetamines criminal conspiracy.
- Ashanta Bradley of Rembert for contraband, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, trafficking in methamphetamines and criminal conspiracy.
- Tywuan Ford of Round O for contraband, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, trafficking in methamphetamines, criminal conspiracy and failure to stop for a blue light.
- Thomas Holbrooks of Gaston for contraband and trespassing.
- Shia Young of Yemassee for possession of a sawed-off rifle.
- Cody Pearson of Rock Hill for contraband, criminal conspiracy, trafficking in methamphetamines, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and trafficking cocaine.
- Devin Barksdale of Easley. He was arrested for two raids. The charges include: trafficking methamphetamines, possession of marijuana, with intent to distribute, contraband and criminal conspiracy.
- Rashell Tracy of Spartanburg for contraband and criminal conspiracy
- David Herrington of Easley for contraband and criminal conspiracy.
- Michael Mijares of Pelion for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, trafficking methamphetamines and criminal conspiracy.
- Marcille Glover of Columbia for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, trafficking methamphetamine, criminal conspiracy and unlawful conduct towards a child.
- Richard Marushia of West Columbia for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, trafficking methamphetamines and criminal conspiracy.
- Yah'Quann Gant of Columbia for trafficking methamphetamines and unlawful carrying a pistol.
- Kolin Frazer of Easley for trafficking methamphetamines and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
