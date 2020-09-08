Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are conducting a death investigation after finding a woman shot in a car early this morning.
Deputies say they received a call just before 4:00 a.m. for a shooting that happened in the 2700 block of Anderson Road.
When the sheriff's office arrived on scene, they located a 20-year-old female who they say had been shot at least one time. She was pronounced dead on scene.
No suspect is in custody right now and investigators are working to identify the motive behind the shooting.
At this time, the coroner has not released the name of the victim. We'll update as we learn more.
