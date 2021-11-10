LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Muffin Mam, a plant in Laurens County, has left more than 200 employees scrambling after closing unexpectedly.
A letter on the door of the facility says the reason for the plant closing is that, "the bank has frozen our assets and account". The letter was dated Nov. 9.
However, a release from the company that was sent out Wednesday, Nov. 10 said the decision to close the plant was due to the financial impact of the ongoing effects of COVID-19.
After Muffin Mam commissioned a new facility in early 2020, initial lockdowns related to the pandemic greatly limited customer interactions, which negatively impacted new revenues. As customer demand improved in late 2020, Muffin Mam, like most firms, faced major disruptions in the availability of skilled labor. This continued throughout 2021, preventing our Company from meeting production requirements to service new customer demand. The most recent disruptions in the supply chain and rapid increases in all input costs were the tipping point that resulted in the Board’s decision to cease operations. While we are deeply disappointed in this outcome, we sincerely want to thank our employees, customers, and suppliers for their tireless efforts over the past 2 years in our struggle to survive. We would also like to thank our shareholders and our lender, Pinnacle Bank, which demonstrated extraordinary patience and support of our efforts throughout this difficult time.
In closing, though we are ceasing operations we are confident the hardworking and talented associates of The Muffin Mam will prove to be a valuable resource for other firms in the Upstate of South Carolina that have more successfully navigated the many challenges of the pandemic. We truly wish each, and every one of our employees and their families the very best.
Employees say they initially received a letter Monday saying the plant was to close on Jan. 7, 2022. However, employees were called into a meeting Tuesday morning and told the plant would plan to close for good at 2:30 p.m. that day. We spoke to an employee on Wednesday to get their thoughts on the situation.
Employees said they were under the impression that they are to receive their last paychecks Wednesday, Nov. 10 around 11 a.m. No one showed up to the plant to receive them.
