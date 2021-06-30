SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina)- A man was found guilty today in the 2019 death of his grandmother, according to the Tenth Circuit Solicitor's Office.
An Oconee County Jury found Decota Castle Brown guilty today in the death of his grandmother.
The Honorable Perry Gravely sentenced Brown to 50 years for Murder, 15 years for Burglary 1st degree and five years for Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime, according to officials.
Each sentence is to be served consecutively and the defendant will not be eligible for parole, according to officials.
The solicitor confirmed earlier this week that Brown's trial began on Monday. Brown is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and burglary, according to Seneca police.
We previously reported that Brown and another suspect, identified as Hunter Hunnicutt, are accused of making a forced entry into the home of an elderly woman and shooting her multiple times.
Seneca police say that the incident happened at a residence along Maple Ave.
The victim was identified by the coroner as 73-year-old Geraldine M. Castle.
According to Seneca police, Castle was the the grandmother of Decota Brown.
