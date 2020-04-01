(FOX Carolina) Following consultation with medical professionals and authorities, the American American Legion Auxiliary Palmetto Girls State Committee made the tough decision to cancel the 2020 session.
The committee says they've been monitoring the coronavirus, and feel a cancellation is in the best interest of both staff and delegates.
"We are saddened and disheartened that this session will not occur," the committee wrote in a Facebook post.
However, the committee says they are still working on a way to honor all who were selected to attend. To learn more, visit their website and reach out to them with any concerns.
