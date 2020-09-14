Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Today, Monday, September 14, the Salvation Army of Greenville opened virtual applications for its 2020 Angel Tree program.
Organizers say to protect the health of both applicants and the Salvation Army staff, all Angel Tree applications will be virtual this year.
Applicants will complete an eligibility assessment form for the Angel Tree program. If approved, the Salvation Army will contact the applicant with an email with more instructions for completing the second half of the online application.
To apply for the initial eligibility assessment, all families must have an email address, government-issued picture ID for the parent/guardian of the household, birth certificates or custody papers for all children 12 years or younger and proof of address and residency in Greenville County (current lease or utility bill is preferred).
“Every year, our Angel Tree program puts presents under the Christmas tree in homes where there would otherwise be very little or nothing to open on Christmas morning,” says Lauren Stephens, social ministries director at The Salvation Army of Greenville. “And this year, we know the need for a helping hand at Christmas time will be greater than ever. If your family needs help with Christmas gifts this year, please visit our website at SalvationArmyGreenville.org to start your Angel Tree application.”
