Flat Rock, NC (FOX Carolina) - Monday, the Carl Sandburg Home National Historic Site announced changes to its operations due to COVID-19.
According to officials, the 2020 Folk Music Festival scheduled for May 25, has been cancelled. In addition to that, the 2020 summer season of Sandburg Home plays presented in the park by the Flat Rock Playhouse Apprentices have been cancelled as well.
The park says the health and safety of visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners is their number one priority.
The public is reminded that Carl Sandburg Home NHS is completely closed to all park visitors, until further notice.
The closure includes the house, barn and barnyard, all grounds, trails, parking lots, restrooms, and other structures.
Updates to the public on when operations resume will be made on their website here and on Facebook.
