Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - Today, the Office of Attorney General Alan Wilson participated in the 23rd Annual Silent Witness Ceremony held in Columbia.
The ceremony honors the men and women who lost their lives in the previous year as a result of domestic violence.
This year's ceremony honored 36 women and six men from across the state.
Volunteers held life-sized silhouettes representing all the victims as they stood on the State House steps. An additional 43rd silhouette represented the potential unknown victims. A bell was rung as each person's name was read aloud.
During the ceremony, Attorney General Wilson made special remarks to highlight the problem of violence against women. He noted that South Carolina, for the first time in two decades, was not reported in the top 10 states for men killing women. In the latest national report, South Carolina ranked 11.
"It is important that we commemorate the lives of those lost to domestic violence to both honor the victims and shed light on this terrible crime," said Wilson.
2019 SILENT WITNESS VICTIMS
Margaret Blanding
18 years old
Anderson County
Lisa Robinson
45 years old
Anderson County
Lorice Richards
38 years old
Berkeley County
Ebony Claire
37 years old
Charleston County
De'Ja Dantley
23 years old
Charleston County
Linda Gallman
70 years old
Cherokee County
Mildred Motes
34 years old
Cherokee County
Andrel McCrorey
21 years old
Chester County
Latwanyept Stover
37 years old
Chester County
Danny Thomas
39 years old
Chester County
Jessica Purvis McFaddin
40 years old
Clarendon County
Ida Mays
48 years old
Colleton County
Jorday Nelson
29 years old
Colleton County
Sarah Nelson
83 years old
Dorchester County
Lynda Kay Shuler
54 years old
Dorchester County
Karen Simmons Yarborough
63 years old
Dorchester County
Bridget Tingen
46 years old
Florence County
Aqua Barksdale
29 years old
Greenville
David Edens
22 years old
Greenville County
Erin Henry
25 years old
Greenville County
Josephine Barton
66 years old
Kershaw County
Kimberley Alger
66 years old
Lancaster County
Victoria Sims
24 years old
Lancaster County
Roselynn Cedeno
45 years old
Lexington County
Jennifer Lynn First
37 years old
Lexington County
Joanie Leigh Youmans
42 years old
Lexington County
Wanda Reeves
38 years old
Marion County
Leroy Williams
60 years old
Marlboro County
Crystal Hood
41 years old
Newberry County
Robert McWaters
46 years old
Orangeburg County
Tracey Gillespie Nix
59 years old
Pickens County
Ariana Johnson
31 years old
Richland County
Brittany Johnson
31 years old
Richland County
Nivia Johnson
38 years old
Richland County
Christina Martin
45 years old
Richland County
Raekisha Masslieno
38 years old
Richland County
Jamaine McFadden
47 years old
Richland County
Cynthia Ohans
26 years old
Richland County
Tiana Perry
23 years old
Richland County
Angela Faulkner
47 years old
Spartanburg County
Quanisha Fernanders
23 years old
Spartanburg County
Sharee Bradely
29 years old
Sumter County
More news: Deputies: Homeowner shoots suspect during attempted burglary in Anderson County; 2 other suspects on the run
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.