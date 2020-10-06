2020 Silent Witness Ceremony
Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - Today, the Office of Attorney General Alan Wilson participated in the 23rd Annual Silent Witness Ceremony held in Columbia. 

The ceremony honors the men and women who lost their lives in the previous year as a result of domestic violence. 

This year's ceremony honored 36 women and six men from across the state. 

Volunteers held life-sized silhouettes representing all the victims as they stood on the State House steps. An additional 43rd silhouette represented the potential unknown victims. A bell was rung as each person's name was read aloud. 

During the ceremony, Attorney General Wilson made special remarks to highlight the problem of violence against women. He noted that South Carolina, for the first time in two decades, was not reported in the top 10 states for men killing women. In the latest national report, South Carolina ranked 11. 

"It is important that we commemorate the lives of those lost to domestic violence to both honor the victims and shed light on this terrible crime," said Wilson.

2019 SILENT WITNESS VICTIMS 

Margaret Blanding

18 years old

Anderson County 

Lisa Robinson

45 years old

Anderson County 

Lorice Richards

38 years old

Berkeley County 

Ebony Claire

37 years old

Charleston County 

De'Ja Dantley

23 years old

Charleston County 

Linda Gallman

70 years old

Cherokee County 

Mildred Motes

34 years old

Cherokee County

Andrel McCrorey

21 years old

Chester County 

Latwanyept Stover

37 years old

Chester County 

Danny Thomas

39 years old

Chester County 

Jessica Purvis McFaddin

40 years old

Clarendon County 

Ida Mays

48 years old

Colleton County 

Jorday Nelson

29 years old

Colleton County

Sarah Nelson

83 years old

Dorchester County 

Lynda Kay Shuler

54 years old

Dorchester County 

Karen Simmons Yarborough

63 years old

Dorchester County 

Bridget Tingen

46 years old

Florence County 

Aqua Barksdale

29 years old

Greenville 

David Edens

22 years old

Greenville County 

Erin Henry

25 years old

Greenville County

Josephine Barton

66 years old

Kershaw County 

Kimberley Alger

66 years old

Lancaster County 

Victoria Sims

24 years old

Lancaster County 

Roselynn Cedeno

45 years old

Lexington County 

Jennifer Lynn First

37 years old

Lexington County 

Joanie Leigh Youmans

42 years old

Lexington County 

Wanda Reeves

38 years old

Marion County

Leroy Williams

60 years old

Marlboro County 

Crystal Hood

41 years old

Newberry County 

Robert McWaters

46 years old

Orangeburg County

Tracey Gillespie Nix

59 years old

Pickens County 

Ariana Johnson

31 years old

Richland County 

Brittany Johnson

31 years old

Richland County 

Nivia Johnson

38 years old

Richland County 

Christina Martin

45 years old

Richland County 

Raekisha Masslieno

38 years old

Richland County 

Jamaine McFadden

47 years old

Richland County 

Cynthia Ohans

26 years old

Richland County 

Tiana Perry

23 years old

Richland County 

Angela Faulkner

47 years old

Spartanburg County 

Quanisha Fernanders

23 years old

Spartanburg County 

Sharee Bradely

29 years old

Sumter County

