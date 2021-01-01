GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - FOX Carolina wants to welcome some of the first baby's born in the new year!
Greenville - Bons Secours St. Francis - Greenville announced their first baby of the new year!
The hospital said Darla Blackstone and Robbie Krzyzanowski of Pelzer welcomed a bouncing baby boy named Karter Krzyzanowski at 10:44 Friday morning.
At 19.5 inches long and 7 pounds, 1 ounce, Karter is the couple’s first child.
We are waiting to receive a picture of baby Karter.
Prisma Health Patewood Hospital welcomed a baby boy named Mateo, born to mom Dulce and dad Francisco of Greenville. Mateo was born at 5:27 a.m. and weighs seven pounds and 10 ounces.
Anderson - AnMed Health welcomed its first baby of 2021 at 8:57 a.m.
A baby girl named Rileigh May Autry was born to Christian Johnson of Anderson. The baby was seven pounds, one ounce and 19.5 inches long.
Congratulations on the baby girl, Christian!
Asheville - Mission Hospital says it welcomed its first 2021 baby on Friday. The baby boy is named Reed Edwards and his parents are Hallie and Reed Edwards of Leicester, North Carolina.
Congratulations to the Edwards family on their newborn son!
