GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The 36th annual Bon Secours St. Francis Festival of Trees is back on display in downtown Greenville!
You can view the 75 decorated trees at three different hotel entranceways until Dec. 28. The hotels are the Courtyard Marriot downtown, Hyatt Regency, and Embassy Suites, the Greenville downtown Riverplace location.
All proceeds from the this years Festival of Trees will support Project SEARCH.
