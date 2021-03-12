GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Jay Spivey, the Marketing Director for the Greenville Scottish Games, announced on Friday that the 2021 games have been canceled.
The games had been scheduled to take place on May 29 at Furman University. Instead, Spivey said organizers will produce a few smaller events in April and May.
Below is the full statement from Spivey:
After consulting with community leaders and stakeholders, it is with a great deal of introspection and regret that we announce the cancellation of the 2021 Greenville Scottish Games on Saturday, May 29 at Furman University.
This decision was made after exhausting all efforts to successfully schedule and plan the event with the goal of exceeding the expectations of our supporters. The Board of Directors’ priority is always to consider the health and well-being of all who enjoy this unique celebration of Scottish Heritage.
There is a lack of sufficient time in the coming days to confirm our location and adequately plan a safe event that takes into account everyone that needs to be involved in producing a celebration for all of us to enjoy. The logistical concerns regarding Scottish Clans, pipers, drummers, vendors, athletes, demonstrators, volunteers and our fantastically loyal attendees taken into consideration - along with the national, regional and local guidelines that could be changing during the coming weeks - we are limited in what we can deliver and we don’t want that to be the case.
We will march forward into the planning for the 2022 Greenville Scottish Games and hope that our efforts will usher in a new era of friendship and fun for years to come. The Board of Directors looks forward to our 2022 Games and we have it on the calendar to be held at Furman University, Saturday, May 28, 2022. We look forward to seeing you there.
The Greenville Scottish Games will produce a few smaller events this April and May and we will be releasing more information about these by the end of March.
