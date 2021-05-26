COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Emergency Management is urging individuals, businesses, and communities to begin preparations ahead of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
Governor Henry McMaster proclaimed the week of May 30 through June 5 as South Carolina Hurricane Preparedness Week for 2021.
SCEM says all South Carolinians should take the time to prepare for a potential land-falling tropical storm or hurricane by reviewing their family emergency plans, developing a disaster supply kit, reviewing insurance policies and talking with their families about what could happen during and after the landfall of a major hurricane.
SCEM says following topics will be included for Hurricane Preparedness Week:
Sunday - Understanding Hurricane Hazards
Monday - Know Your Zone
Tuesday - Hurricane Season Begins - Have a Plan
Wednesday - Build Your Emergency Kit
Thursday - Seeking Safety
Friday - Ways to Stay Connected
Saturday- Prepare Your Pets
According to SCEM, SC is one of the most vulnerable states to hurricanes and tropical storms. Six coastal counties border the Atlantic Ocean. These counties have more than 200 miles of general coastline, and another 21 inland counties may be directly affected by these storms. Densely populated coastal areas, especially during peak tourist seasons, paired with the generally low coastal elevations significantly increase the state's vulnerability.
Hurricane Season begins June 1 and lasts through November 30.
For more information, click here.
