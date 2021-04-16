PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - If you're looking for something outside to do this weekend with your family, The Pickens Azalea Festival is back.
After COVID put a pause on these kinds of celebrations last year, Pickens residents say they're happy to bring some fun back to the city.
Cheryl Leiphart, of Pickens, says she's looking forward to taking her granddaughter Naomi to the festival.
"Since we've lived here, it has been really neat to go to it. Really enjoy it. And we missed it last year. We're really glad they're having it this year," Leiphart said.
There will be a amusement rides, food, over 100 vendors, a cruise in, a chance to give blood, and a 5K.
There are some road closures to be aware of: a part of Main Street in downtown near the McDonalds will be closed down. West Main Street will be detoured beginning at the intersection of West Main and Catherine Street.
Highway 8 and Highway 183, all of East and West Main Street, East and West South Lewis Street, Pendleton Street, Highway 178 intersections, Ann Street, and Gavin Street to the intersection of Catherine Street will be closed to regular traffic. There will be detour signs.
As for safety, director Russ Gant says they're doing a few things different, such as lining vendors on the sides of the street and not the middle.
"We are doing things different. We will have the hand sanitizer and face masks at our information booth. We'll have signs out. We'll have hand sanitizer stations along the street," Gant said.
Gant says they had to plan quickly. They usually prepare in September.
"We actually put this together in about three-and-a-half weeks, Gant said, "The state opened things up on March first and so did the city of Pickens."
The festival continues Saturday, Apr. 17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tickets are $1 and most rides run from two to five tickets. There will also be $25 wristbands on Saturday.
