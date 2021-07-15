GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Peach Festival in Gaffney is set to host food and entertainment for people of all ages this weekend.
The Peach Festival will begin Thursday, July 15 and go until Sunday, July 18.
Here's the schedule of events for the festival:
July 15, Thursday starting at 7 p.m.:
- 7 p.m., New Talent Night at Limestone College Fullerton Auditorium
July 16, Friday starting at 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.:
- 4 p.m., Abbot Farms Dessert Contest at the Gaffney Visitor Center
- 5 p.m. - 10 p.m., Kickoff Party at Jolly Park
Music events
- Coming Up Brass 7:30 p.m. until 8:45 p.m.
- The Tams 9 p.m. until 11 p.m.
July 17, Saturday starting at 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.:
- 7:30 a.m., Road Race 5K and 10K at Limestone College
- 9 a.m., 1-mile Fun Run at Limestone College
- 10 a.m., SC Peach Festival Parade in Blacksburg
- 1 p.m., SC Peach Festival Parade in Gaffney
- 2 p.m., Peach Festival Pageant at Limestone College
Events downtown
- 9 a.m., Arts and Crafts at First Baptist Church, Jolly Park
- 12 p.m., Music and entertainment/ Community stage at Jolly Park
- 4 p.m., Wrestling at County Administration Building Parking Lot
- 4:30 p.m., Car show at County Administration Building Parking Lot
Headline Concerts at Jolly Park
- Rock and Roll Reunion 7:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.
- The Urban Country Crew 8:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.
- Dirty Grass Soul 9:30 p.m. until 11 p.m.
July 18, Sunday starting at 6 p.m.:
- Community Praise and Worship at Jolly Park
