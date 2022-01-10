COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – The 2021 South Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force report was released Monday by South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.
The report shares data that details human trafficking in South Carolina and what’s being done to combat the crimes.
“We saw a nearly 15% increase in the number of victims reported to the National Human Trafficking Hotline,” said Wilson. “Additionally, we are seeing a steady increase in the number of children and youth who have been identified by DSS as victims.”
Wilson also announced their kicking off a prevention education initiative this year.
This initiative will offer year-round opportunities for young people to become more aware of the complexities of the crime, according to Wilson. The program is designed for middle and high schools, youth-serving agencies, faith groups and child welfare agencies.
“As we seek additional resources to meet the needs of minor victims in our state, we must also try to protect those who have not yet been victimized,” Kathryn Moorehead, Coordinator of the State Task Force said. “The best approach is to educate young people through age appropriate, comprehensive lesson plans.”
The report also showed a continued emphasis on labor trafficking, disability inclusion, data collection and online resources for community members.
To see the report and get access to materials, click here.
To report an incident or find victim services, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888. The Hotline is confidential and open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
