GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The road to the Final Four of NCAA's Division I Men's basketball tournament is set to make one of their final stops in the Upstate.
Bon Secours Wellness Arena will host three events in the first and second rounds of the March Madness tournament on Friday, March 18 and Sunday, March 20.
On March 18, there will be two games in the afternoon and two games in the evening. On March 20, there will be two games but the times are TBA.
Tickets will not be available for sale at the box office. You can buy your tickets online here.
