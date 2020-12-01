20th Annual Blood Drive in honor of Trooper Eric Nicholson happening December 4

Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Friday, December 4, The Blood Connection will host the 20th annual blood drive in honor of Trooper Eric Nicholson who was shot and killed in the line of duty 20 years ago in Greenville.
Each year, The Blood Connection holds a blood drive in his honor as one of Trooper Nicholson's last acts of kindness was donating blood.
Last year, The Blood Connection named one of their newest bloodmobiles "Eric" in honor of Trooper Nicholson.
This year, members of the community are invited to attend blood drives at both the Greenville Law Enforcement Center and Cracker Barrel on Woodruff Road.
All blood donors will receive a $10 VISA card and commemorative Nicholson Blood Drive t-shirt. Donors can also take part by donating blood at the Greenville or Spartanburg donation centers on December 4th.
Donors can sign up here to make an appointment here. TBC recommends donors make an appointment.
Masks are mandatory. COVID-19 antibody testing is included with every blood donation.
More news: Asheville Police launch new anonymous crime-fighting tip app
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.