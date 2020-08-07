GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Tax-free shopping weekend is underway in South Carolina.
During tax free shopping weekend, which started 20 years ago, shoppers will not have to pay sales taxes on clothing, footwear, school supplies and electronics.
Parents with children in K-12 are expected to spend about $790 on supplies over the course of the school year, according to a study by the National Retail Federation. That's about $100 more than the year before.
The group attributes the increase in spending to parents having to buy more supplies. Not only do students need items for the classrooms at school, but many will also be buying for a virtual learning setup at home.
"Parents" magazine editor-in-chief Julia Edelstein said hygiene habits are also forcing shoppers to buy more.
"Parents are actually probably buying more school supplies than they would in the past," Edelstein said. "Kindergartners might have shared scissors and staplers and whatever other supplies they had that were all communal. So now each child will have individual supplies."
"Parents" magazine is produced by the Meredith Corporation, which runs FOX Carolina.
Shoppers have saved between $2 million and $3 million in past years, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
However, one of the most popular back-to-school items this year will not be included on the tax exempt list: hand sanitizer.
Other cleaning items will also not be included, according to a spokesperson from the DOR.
Cloth masks will be included because they qualify as a clothing accessory.
State Superintendent Molly Spearman made masks a requirement in schools last week.
Tax-free weekend will continue through Sunday.
