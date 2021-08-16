ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The office of acting U.S. Attorney William Stetzer for North Carolina's Western District announced that 25 people have been indicted on charges connected to trafficking methamphetamine and having illegal guns.
According to Stetzer, four of the defendants have not yet been arrested. The U.S. Attorney confirmed that the indictments stem from an investigation that began in April of 2020 and ended in May of this year.
Stetzer says that law enforcement agencies seized methamphetamine, as well as illegally possessed guns and ammunition more than $12,000 in drug trafficking money back in May.
According to the release, the suspects and their charges include:
• Rebecca Lynn Barker, 49, of Clyde, N.C. (arrested)
- Conspiracy to Distribute and to Possess with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
• Robert Allan Burnette, 59, of Canton, N.C. (arrested)
- Conspiracy to Distribute and to Possess with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
• Angela Vance Carver, 47, of Canton, N.C. (arrested)
- Conspiracy to Distribute and to Possess with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance
• Derek Michael Cluff, 23, of Waynesville, N.C. (arrested)
- Conspiracy to Distribute and to Possess with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance
• Marcus Brandon Cobaugh, 29, of Canton, N.C. (arrested)
- Conspiracy to Distribute and to Possess with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance
• Lindsay Nicole Cobb, 27, of Burke County, N.C. (still wanted)
- Conspiracy to Distribute and to Possess with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance
• David Hunter Creson, 26, of Waynesville, N.C. (arrested)
- Conspiracy to Distribute and to Possess with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance and possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance
• William Joseph Craig, 43, of Candler, N.C. (arrested)
- Conspiracy to Distribute and to Possess with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, possession with intent to distribute a Controlled Substance, and Distribution of a Controlled Substance
• Arthur Shane Douville, 31, of Waynesville, N.C. (arrested)
- Conspiracy to Distribute and to Possess with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance
• Jaime Gamez, 38, of Canton, N.C. (arrested)
- Conspiracy to Distribute and to Possess with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance
• Justin Caroll Gibson, 28, of McDowell County, N.C. (arrested)
- Conspiracy to Distribute and to Possess with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking and being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.
• Jane Ivison Gill, 43, of Blythewood, S.C. (arrested)
- Conspiracy to Distribute and to Possess with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance
• Sarah Jane Gill, 22, of Blythewood, S.C. (arrested)
- Conspiracy to Distribute and to Possess with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance
• Roberto Illerma Ibarra, 39, of Norcross, Georgia (still wanted)
- Conspiracy to Distribute and to Possess with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance
• Elizabeth Gabrielle Mann, 28, of Canton, N.C. (arrested)
- Conspiracy to Distribute and to Possess with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance
• Jose Andres Martinez, 25, of Waynesville, N.C. (arrested)
- Conspiracy to Distribute and to Possess with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, illegal possession of a firearm by a felon, Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime
• Keith Allen McMahan, 37, of Waynesville, N.C. (still wanted)
- Conspiracy to Distribute and to Possess with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance
• Nicholas Ray Miller, 33, of Canton, N.C. (arrested)
- Conspiracy to Distribute and to Possess with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, illegal possession of a firearm by a felon
• Ryan Warren Muster, 27, of Sylva, N.C. (arrested)
- Conspiracy to Distribute and to Possess with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and distribution of a controlled substance
• Kelly Woodrow Ross, 60, of Waynesville, N.C. (arrested)
- Conspiracy to Distribute and to Possess with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance
• Richard Anthony Swanger, 48, of Clyde, N.C. (arrested)
- Conspiracy to Distribute and to Possess with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking case
• Christy Helen Trull, 33, of Canton, N.C. (arrested)
- Conspiracy to Distribute and to Possess with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance
• Michael Kevin Vanlandingham, 61, of Canton, N.C. (arrested)
- Conspiracy to Distribute and to Possess with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance
Daniel Guadalupe Martinez, 23 of Waynesville, N.C. (arrested)
- possession of an unregistered firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Joseph Daniel Perry, 30 of Candler N.C. (still wanted)
- Distribution of a controlled substance
MORE NEWS: Spartanburg police arrest Upstate principal on domestic violence charge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.