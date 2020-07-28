BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office has reported that a detainee died after being transported to Mission Hospital, according to a Facebook post.
Deputies say that on Tuesday, around 11:17 a.m. a detention officer found an unresponsive detainee in her cell.
The detention officer immediately started to render first aid to the detainee, identified as Hannah Guffey.
EMS arrived and continued to administer life saving measures and Ms. Guffey was transported to the hospital, deputies say.
Deputies say unfortunately Ms. Guffey passed away at the hospital.
She was 25 years old.
MORE NEWS - Georgia inmates call for help and save deputy who suffered medical emergency in jail unit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.