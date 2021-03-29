SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies said a suspect in a deadly stabbing that took place on Sunday night was arrested after he showed up at the hospital with a hand wound and a bloody knife was found on his person.
The stabbing happened around 8:20 p.m. on Williams Street. Deputies said they arrived to find a male victim who had been stabbed multiple times. That victim was taken to the hospital where he later passed away.
Deputies said witnesses at the scene identified Matthew Ryan Shope of Moore as the suspect.
Deputies said Shope, 21, showed up at the hospital with a cut to his hand. He was searched and deputies said a bloody knife was found on his person.
Shope was taken to the county jail and interviewed, but deputies said he was uncooperative. Deputies were able to present enough evidence for a magistrate to sign warrants charging Shope with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
The coroner has identified the deceased as 28-year-old Joey Daniel Lott of Tizian Lane, Inman. He died at the hospital at 8:38 p.m. Sunday. Coroner Rusty Clevenger said a forensic exam took place on Monday morning but the results were still pending.
